Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Debanu Das May 31 2019, 3.14 pm May 31 2019, 3.14 pm

While most of the country streamed Narendra Modi’s swearing-in with a lot of pomp and show, somewhere in Gandhinagar, an emotionally overwhelmed lady quietly watched it live. PM Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi clapped as the President of India Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of service to Modi. According to reports, after the BJP won by a majority over the rest of the parties, Narendra Modi had met Heeraben to seek her blessings.

Reportedly, Heeraben stays in Vrindavan Bungalows in the Raysan village in Gandhinagar. Her other son, i.e., Modi’s brother Pankaj, also lives there. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the PM of the country on May 30 for his second term. Modi had led the National Democratic Alliance and won the elections by a decisive majority. Reports mentioned that after the victory, Narendra Modi managed to visit his mother for about 20 minutes to seek her blessings.

Look mum, I'm on TV!

#ModiSarkarDobara - PM @narendramodi’s mother Heeraben Modi watching her son take oath as Prime Minister for the second time. pic.twitter.com/Fjp6yf0QaF — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019

A report on NDTV mentioned that Heeraben had cast her vote on April 23. After leaving the polling booth, she had said that her son has done a lot for the country and will continue to do more. "Modi sahab has done a lot for the country and he will do more," she was quoted as saying by the publication.

Following the BJP’s victory, Heeraben’s house was surrounded by supporters who shouted slogans. Chants of "Har Har Modi", "Jai Jai Modi" and "Vande Mataram" were heard outside her home as she thanked them for the support. Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by nearly 8000 people including world leaders, celebrities, industry heads and other politicians. Opposition leaders such as former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were also present for the event.