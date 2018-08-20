PM Imran Khan begins work with work-out gear

Former Pakistani skipper Imran Khan took oath as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday, a day after being elected at the country’s National Assembly. What’s currently going viral on social media are the pictures of the newly-elected PM, who arrived to his office on his first day in a rather casual outfit!

The pictures shared by the official Facebook page of PM Imran shows him in a tracksuit, carrying a notebook in his hand, with a group of men escorting him as he reached the office.

He was also showered with applauses from a lot of supporters for his healthy lifestyle.

Imran, whose oath ceremony was summoned by President Mamnoon, outvoted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif, who received 96 votes. In his speech to the parliament, he promised to improve opportunities for young people and to hold ‘corrupt’ politicians to account. He further vowed to improve Pakistan’s relationship with neighbouring countries and to improve security.

"We want peace, because Pakistan cannot prosper until the peace is restored," he said.

Considering Pakistan’s currency, the rupee, which declined significantly last year, he also told BBC before the election that his initial focus would be on the economy.