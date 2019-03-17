PM Modi, Smriti Irani and other BJP members are now ‘chowkidars’ on Twitter

After Abki Baar Modi Sarkar in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, now BJP has come up with new taglines for the upcoming elections. So, there’s Main Bhi Chowkidar and Chowkidar Phir Se that has gone viral on social media. You can credit Rahul Gandhi for this as in one of his speeches, he kept calling PM Modi a 'chowkidar' and also stated that ‘chowkidar chor hai’. Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign is gaining a lot of momentum on social media and now, all the BJP party members have become chowkidar. How? Let us tell you.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Textile Minister Smriti Irani to President of BJP Amit Shah, everyone has added ‘chowkidar’ in their names on Twitter. We must say that till now we have only seen Bollywood actors changing their names on social media to promote their movies. But now, even politicians are changing names. We must say that the marketing team of BJP has done a great job by turning a taunt into a campaign.

So now Narendra Modi is Chowkidar Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Smriti Irani is Chowkidar Smriti Irani.

And Amit Shah is Chowkidar Amit Shah.

Abki Baar Modi Sarkar was clearly a great campaign and helped BJP in the elections in 2014. Now let’s see if Main Bhi Chowkidar and Chowkidar Phir Se will help the ruling party once again to win the elections or not. Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from 11 April 2019 to 19 May 2019.