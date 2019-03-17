image
Monday, March 18th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

PM Modi, Smriti Irani and other BJP members are now ‘chowkidars’ on Twitter

Politics

PM Modi, Smriti Irani and other BJP members are now ‘chowkidars’ on Twitter

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   March 17 2019, 7.32 pm
back
Amit ShahChowkidar Phir SeMain Bhi ChowkidarpoliticsPrime minister narendra modiSmriti Irani
nextCongress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'shame shame' in return

within