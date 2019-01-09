PM Narendra Modi approves of Anurag Thakur's NAMO AGAIN hoodie

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP Anurag Thakur surprised everyone in Parliament on Tuesday when he arrived in a charcoal-grey hoodie that had ‘NAMO AGAIN’ imprinted on it. With this, he also sparked off a hoodie challenge, urging the BJP leaders to do the same in support of PM Narendra Modi. Thakur also received a lot of appreciation on social media for his act and among those who gave him a thumbs up was PM Modi himself! Yes, NaMo took to Twitter on Tuesday to acknowledge Thakur’s attire.

Modi wrote ‘Looking good’ on the micro-blogging site while sharing an image of Thakur donning the NaMo merchandise hoodie. What comes to our notice now is that the party leader wearing the merchandise hoodie to the Lok Sabha and then PM Modi lauding him for that could well be an indication that ‘NaMo Again’ is the BJP’s slogan for the upcoming general elections this year. Speaking of the challenge, several party leaders responded by posting pictures of themselves posing in the 'NAMO AGAIN' tee.

Modi was fondly nicknamed NaMo during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP-led NDA rose to power in the country.