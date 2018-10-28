PM Narendra Modi ‘bowls’ over Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gifted something special to Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Stone as a mark of strong bond between the two countries. Indian PM gifted his Japanese counterpart with two light-toned handcrafted bowls made of rose and yellow quartz stone and handwoven dhurries (a heavy cotton rug of Indian origin) from Mirzappur, Uttar Pradesh. Not just this, reportedly, a Jodhpuri wooden chest straight from Rajasthan with traditional work all over it was also presented to Abe.

The two bowls as a token of gift by Indian PM have been specially made on the occasion of Modi’s visit to Japan for the India-Japan annual summit. Master Shabbirhusen Ibrahimbhai Shaikh who hails from Gujarat’s Khambhat region and is also well-known for his practice of stone craft has specially crafted these bowls. "The uniqueness of this craft lies in the fact that the form of the product is scooped out from a block of stone, and then shaped and refined using basic hand tools generally without any lathe machines," an official said.

"The dhurries use two distinctive Indian colour palettes. While one uses Indigo blues, reds and sprinkles of turmeric yellows, the identifying colours that have marked Indian textiles for centuries, the other uses the muted earthy tones of the Indian landscape," the official further added.

For the unaware, the current visit of PM Modi counts to be his 12th meeting with the Japan PM, as he first visited the country back in September 2014.