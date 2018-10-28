image
Sunday, October 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

PM Narendra Modi ‘bowls’ over Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Politics

PM Narendra Modi ‘bowls’ over Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 28 2018, 6.43 pm
back
indiajapanNarendra ModipoliticsPrime Ministershinzo abe
nextPakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister named as owner of benami properties
ALSO READ

India vs West Indies: Ashley Nurse celebrates victory Kapil Sharma style

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket UPDATES, 3rd ODI, Pune: WI beat India by 43 runs

Karwa Chauth 2018: Bollywood styles inspirations you should try this year