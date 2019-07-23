A Prime Minister or President is no small person in any country. Such a person is expected to have a number of qualities, which is often difficult for any human being. Well, these people, in power, are most often judged or loved for their one quality above all others and that is how their interactions with children go. In that arena, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won a lot of hearts, especially due to his latest social media post. On his Instagram account, he shared a few pictures of himself playing with an adorable baby in the parliament referring to her as a 'very special friend'.
Narendra Modi is known for his interaction with children, in India and on his trips abroad. For this reason, him referring to the baby as a special friend made social media go haywire wondering and guessing who the child might be. Speculations even wondered if the child was Amit Shah's grandson or Rohit Sharma's daughter. Hours later, the confusion was settled when the baby was revealed to be the granddaughter of Dr Satyanarayan Jatiya. He is the country's former Federal Minister and is also a senior leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).
The child is, undoubtedly, a welcome distraction, as tensions in the parliament have been running high lately due to US President Trump's claims that Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. Considering this, Jammu and Kashmir politician Omar Abdullah took a dig at Narendra Modi's pictures.
On the mediation issue, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has been assuring the house that no such request has been made by the PM to President Trump. He has stated that the Kashmir issue continues to be a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan. Nevertheless, the US State Department has offered that even though the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one, the Trump administration welcomes India and Pakistan to have a peaceful conversation. The United States, which also happens to be the biggest arms exporting country in the world, offers their assistance in the matter.