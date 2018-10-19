PM Narendra Modi seeks Shirdi Sai Baba's blessings on his trip to Maharashtra

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Shirdi and attended the closing ceremonies of a year-long festival to mark the centenary of Samadhi of the Shirdi Sai Baba. He handed over the keys of houses to some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) and did a video conference with them. He was present at the e-grihapravesh ceremony for 40,000 beneficiaries of the affordable housing scheme of the Government.

Maharashtra Governor CV Rao and CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the function. Modi unveiled a Sai Baba Centennial Commemorative silver coin, along with performing the bhumi puja of several big projects which included a new building, a planetarium, an educational complex worth around Rs 159 crore, a wax museum, a Sai Garden, theme park, a laser sound-and-light show and a 10MW solar power project amounting to Rs 39 crore, stated Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) Chairman Suresh Haware.

From today, over 2.5 lakh people of Maharashtra are proud owners of their own homes. I congratulate all those who have got their homes. I had the honour of interacting with some of the beneficiaries across Maharashtra during the e-Griha Pravesh ceremony.

Sai Baba passed away in Shirdi village in Ahmednagar district on Dussehra Day in the year 1918. The Trust organised year-long celebrations that were inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 1, 2017, to mark the centenary of his death. In December 2017, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated a Global Sai Temple Conference along with a series of small and big activities that were carried out through the year.