PM Narendra Modi swearing in ceremony: Dal Raisina, Rajbhog and other exotic dishes on menu

Antara Kashyap May 30 2019, 11.28 am May 30 2019, 11.28 am

After a huge victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP Leader Narendra Modi is all set to swear in as the Prime Minister of India, for the second time in a row. The ceremony which is scheduled to take place today, the 30th of May, at Rashtrapati Bhavan will have not less than 8000 attendees including politicians, dignitaries and celebrities from around the globe. As per reports, the President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma, President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid are some of the many foreign dignitaries who will be attending the ceremony.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers. This extremely important occasion will also be an extravagant one. The ceremony will take place at the forecourt instead of the usual Darbar hall because the latter only has an occupancy of 500 people.

Adding to this is the exotic menu that will be served to the guests attending the ceremony. According to a report by the Economic Times, the guests will be served high tea followed by light dinner. There will be a range of options for vegetarian and non-vegetarian guests, which would include lemon tarts, Rajbhog etc. The range of options will be created to suit the palates of the foreign dignitaries as well.

The highlight of the entire menu, however, is the famous Dal Raisina, that takes 48 hours to cook. It was first introduced by Machindra Kasture, the first chef for the President of India in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, after she was chosen by former President Pratibha Patil. The preparations to make the Dal Raisina began on Tuesday night itself.

The swearing in ceremony by the country's Prime Minister is a very important event in the political scenario of the country and well, guests shall have a feast to relish!