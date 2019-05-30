PM Narendra Modi swearing in ceremony: Here's the list of guests expected to attend!

Nikita Thakkar May 30 2019, 9.11 am May 30 2019, 9.11 am

For the second time in a row, BJP leader Narendra Modi would be taking his oath as the Prime Minister of India. It was in 2014 that Narendra Modi took the oath to safeguard India as the country's Prime Minister. With a clear majority, the ruling party has come to power again in 2019 and Narendra Modi will reclaim his throne. The ceremony which will be administered by President Ram Nath Kovind is to be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi and a lot of well-known celebrities and politicians from across the globe are expected to mark their attendance. As per reports, not less than 8000 guests are expected to be a part of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

In the list of foreign dignitaries, reports state that President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering are expected to be present. Apart from these, reports also suggest that Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov have confirmed their participation of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities too have been invited. Reports suggest that stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have received the invitation. However, there's no confirmation on whether they will attend or not. But stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who have now turned politicians, will hopefully attend the ceremony.

Next, from the field of business, reportedly Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata have been invited. Further, biggies like John Chambers and Bill Gates have also been extended the invitation.

In terms of politicians, Mamata Banerjee has rejected Narendra Modi's invitation and has made it clear on Twitter that she won't be a part of it.

The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party pic.twitter.com/Mznq0xN11Q — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 29, 2019

The chief ministers of all the states have also been invited. From the opposition, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi have confirmed their attendance for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, say reports.

The family members of 50 BJP workers who reportedly lost their lives due to political violence in West Bengal have also been invited.

List of slain @BJP4India members from #Bengal whose family members are attending swearing in tomorrow pic.twitter.com/gq4pbI0ZFo — Sachin Singh (@sachinsingh1010) May 29, 2019

Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on the same.