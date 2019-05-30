  2. Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: TsuNaMo trends as Narendra Modi memes flood the internet

Politics

PM Narendra Modi swearing in ceremony: Here's the list of guests expected to attend!

Dignitaries from across the globe are expected to be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

back
Kangana ranautkaran joharMamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiPrime minister narendra modiRahul GandhiRajinikanthShah Rukh KhanSonia Gandhi
nextHema Malini, Renuka Sahane react to Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty getting trolled at the parliament

within