PM Narendra Modi swearing in ceremony: Mamata Banerjee decides to skip the event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had initially claimed that she would attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. However, she suddenly decided to change her plans and asked the PM to ‘excuse me.’ Mamata, who still has Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar as her profile pic, shared a statement on social media where she rubbished the BJP’s allegations that 54 of its members were killed in political violence in West Bengal.

Claiming the BJP’s comments to be ‘completely untrue’, Mamata wrote in her statement that the “ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party that uses it as an opportunity to score political points." An announcement from the BJP said that a decision taken by Modi and Amit Shah led to the party inviting the families of workers who were allegedly killed in Bengal in the last few years.

The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party

"This is completely untrue. There have been no political murders in Bengal. There is no record with us. Sorry, this has compelled me not to attend the ceremony," read Mamata’s statement.

The BJP claims that their workers were killed by members of the TMC during the Panchayat polls and during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Mamata had said that she would attend the swearing-in ceremony on the same day that the BJP announced that a group of TMC workers had switched their allegiance to the saffron brigade. Back then, Mamata had said that “there are certain constitutional obligations that we try to fulfil."

The national elections saw a wave of saffron take over most of the country. In Bengal, the BJP managed to secure 18 seats out of 42. TMC managed to claim 22 seats, down from their record of 34 in 2014. The BJP will look forward to campaign hard in Bengal.