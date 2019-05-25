PM Narendra Modi thanks the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli after winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Rushabh Dhruv May 25 2019, 3.02 pm May 25 2019, 3.02 pm

After five years of serving the Indians, PM Narendra Modi’s throne still remains unaffected. On 23rd May 2019, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aced the ongoing elections and recorded a historic win by conquering a whopping 351 out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Congress, on the other hand, trailed far behind. On his massive triumph, the PM of India was flooded with congratulatory messages from across the globe, which included politicians, sports personalities and of course Bollywood celebrities. Right from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kohli, Madhuri Dixit, Macky Sall to Bill Gates many took to their micro-blogging site and hailed India's decision to elect Modi as the face once again.

Well, now looks like after almost a day and a half, Narendra Modi is in the mood to thank all the renowned faces who congratulated him on his win. Taking to his Twitter, Modi is on a roll and looks like is quite active on social media.

Have a look at the tweets by PM Narendra Modi below:

Thank you. I appreciate your good wishes @BeingSalmanKhan. https://t.co/Vlfz6T7nNn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Thank you @iamsrk. Looking forward to building on the work done in the last five years to fulfil people's aspirations. https://t.co/tsHzq1ijVS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Thank you @BillGates. Glad that you mention healthcare and nutrition, which are priority areas for the Government of India. We have made remarkable strides in these sectors during the last five years and in this term, we will do even more. https://t.co/juHHWH5yot — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Thank you @ajaydevgn. It is an honour to serve 130 crore Indians and work for the empowerment of the poor. https://t.co/nXKUBDmIkS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2019

Another thing we noticed is that Modi is not copy-pasting his thank you gesture on Twitter, but instead, we see different expression by the PM of India for different celebrity. We are impressed!

Thank you @imVkohli. Wishing you and the team the very best for the upcoming World Cup. https://t.co/8D6T6v4n6j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2019

Thank you @HHShkMohd for the greetings. Look forward to further strengthening of entire gamut our bilateral relations. https://t.co/DY73F5yzhj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2019

Thank you President @Macky_Sall for your warm wishes and greetings. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral relations with Senegal. https://t.co/lIT2aW3HFE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2019

Talking about Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's victory, many new faces have got their seat in the parliament. The focused Smriti Irani has won from Amethi, Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur and Pragya Thakur won in Bhopal. BJP's win was expected and that's exactly what has happened.