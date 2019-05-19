PM Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visit has exploded on the Internet

Onkar Kulkarni May 19 2019, 3.07 pm May 19 2019, 3.07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered prayers at his favourite destination - Kedarnath - on Saturday. Reportedly, PM Modi commenced his two-day visit to Uttarakhand by visiting the Kedarnath shrine. Today, he is expected to offer prayers at Badrinath on Sunday, after which he will be heading to Delhi in the afternoon. Throughout his journey at the shrine, the PM of India was decked up in a traditional Pahari outfit. He offered prayers at the temple for around half-an-hour and took a stroll around the shrine, as per reports.

Later the Indian PM also took to meditation inside a small cave. He took solace in a holy cave near the Kedarnath shrine. Speaking about his journey, a source has been quoted by ANI saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi trekked 2 km to the cave and on request of media allowed cameras to make initial visuals. PM will begin his meditation in a few hours which will last till tomorrow morning. No media or personnel will be allowed in the vicinity of the cave.”

As soon as the pictures of PM Modi meditating in a cave made it to the internet, netizens came up with some funny responses.

What a fabulous designer cave. Do I spot a bed sheet? 5 star meditation with ANI pic.twitter.com/koWwljFQga — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) May 18, 2019

Modi ji praying to Lord Camera while Lord Shankara be like... pic.twitter.com/D1aiYcEMwp — Don Tippler (@MrTippler) May 18, 2019

Suspecting the photographers not taking his pics while he meditated, #NarendraModi tries to stealthily catch a glimpse of them from the corner of his eye.. Gets shot in the process by ANI cameraman 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sfeTOwq6xu — Friend Of Friends (@ProfFriend) May 19, 2019

#Kedarnath Avoiding Spoilers Kids - Log Out of Social Media Adults - Switch Off Phone Legends - pic.twitter.com/6f9iPFZB6b — Faking News (@fakingnews) May 18, 2019

A normal person needs Peace, Quiet, & Solidute to Meditate. Modiji needs a Cameraman!#Kedarnath#MuteModi pic.twitter.com/Y5a6zbax99 — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) May 18, 2019

Apparently, the cave where PM Modi meditated in Uttarakhand is equipped with all modern facilities and is available for just Rs 990 a day. At the cave, the member gets an attendant at a beck and call for 24/7. It also offers electricity, drinking water facility and a washroom. The outer part of the cave is made up of stones and has a wooden door. It also offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and tea for the tourist.