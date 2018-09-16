Prashant Kishor, the man behind PM Modi's 2014 LS victory, joins Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, the man behind PM Narendra Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha win, joined Janta Dal (United) on Sunday. The 41-year-old was inducted into the party by Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, during JDU’s state executive meeting held at the later’s official residence. Kishor also took to his Twitter account to officially announce the same.

Excited to start my new journey from Bihar! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) September 16, 2018

Kishor had created a strategy for campaigning for JD(U) back in the 2015 elections. He, who is popularly known as electoral strategist in Indian politics, also made a campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014, and gave a mantra of Modi wave. He also runs Indian Political Action Committee, an organisation which ensures victory of parties in the elections.

After ensuring Modi’s victory in 2014, Kishore came under the influence of Nitish Kumar, and was strongly inclined towards his good governance policy and development agenda. Hence, he made Nitish’s policies an election strategy even after joining hands with Lalu in 2015. Surprisingly, after the 2011 assembly elections, news of his differences with Nitish had done the rounds. However, with him joining the JDU, it has now become clear that the two have finally ended their old differences.​