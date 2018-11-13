President Donald Trump stares furiously at sleeping Morocco king

US President Donald Trump and King Mohammed VI of Morocco attended World War I memorial ceremony in France on Monday. During the ceremony, the Morocco royal was seen dozing off and President Trump was quick to notice the same. In a hilarious video that is currently doing rounds of the internet, Trump is seen giving the royal a death stare and you surely can’t miss it!

The King of Morocco dozed off during the President of France’s speech and Donald Trump had the side-eye of the year. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AQsaUBxeib — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) November 12, 2018

The Moroccan monarch, who was seated beside the first Lady of US, Melania Trump, fell asleep during French President Emmanuel Macron’s Armistice Day speech. While Melania maintained her poise and ignored him, her husband couldn’t stop glaring at the snoozing king.

The ceremony marked 100 years since the Armistice took place in Paris. During the ceremony, Macron fiercely rebuked nationalism, taking a dig at Trump who declared himself a ‘proud nationalist’ at a rally in Houston, Texas few weeks back.

“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,” Macron said.

“In saying, ‘Our interests first, whatever happens to the others’, you erase the most precious thing a nation can have, that which makes it live, that which causes it to be great and that which is most important: its moral values,” he added.