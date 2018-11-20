President Ram Nath Kovind visits Vietnam, students sing him Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is presently on a six-day tour to Vietnam and Australia, was in for a pleasant surprise when he met the students of the University of Vietnam and the embassy members. At the India Community Reception in Hanoi, the students sang Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge while Kovind and his wife attended it.

They also created a 'soulful rendition' of Sabarmati Ke Sant, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised.

The President also delivered a speech to the Indian community living in the Vietnamese capital. "The Indian community in Vietnam plays an important part in promoting bilateral ties and creating opportunities for the local economy and society," he said.

Kovind was there to discuss several bilateral strategies with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong. "We have agreed to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation in defence, peaceful uses of atomic energy and outer space, science and technology, oil and gas, infrastructure development, agriculture and innovation-based sectors," he later informed.

He also visited My Son temple, a UNESCO world heritage site that preserves Hindu gods and goddesses such as Kirshna and Shiva and is considered an example of Vietnam's age-old ties with India. He also planted a tree to mark his visit to the temple.