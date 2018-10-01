President Ram Nath Kovind's 73rd birthday: Celebrities wish him a happy one

Honorable President of India, Ram Nath Kovind turns 73 today (October 1), and is flooded with wishes coming in from his well-wishers. The first to wish him was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to his official Twitter handle to greet the President along with a heartfelt message. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, cricketer Suresh Raina are among others who extended their warm greetings to Mr. Kovind.
West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee and sportstar Hima Das also poured in their wishes.
Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, wished the President saying that Kovind’s dedication towards the nation is an inspiration, and politician Dr. Harsh Vardhan, too, extended his left a birthday note for him.
President Kovind was the governor of Bihar until he was elected as the President of India in 2017. He became the first Indian president to carry out three consecutive state visits to Africa, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He toured Thailand, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom and the United States in his tenure as a Member of Parliament.
Born on October 1, 1945, he married wife Savita in 1974 and also has a son and a daughter.