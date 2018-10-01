President Ram Nath Kovind's 73rd birthday: Celebrities wish him a happy one

Honorable President of India, Ram Nath Kovind turns 73 today (October 1), and is flooded with wishes coming in from his well-wishers. The first to wish him was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to his official Twitter handle to greet the President along with a heartfelt message. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, cricketer Suresh Raina are among others who extended their warm greetings to Mr. Kovind.

Best wishes to President #RamNathKovind Ji On His Birthday. India Has Benefitted Greatly From His Wisdom And Perspectives On Various Subjects. He Has Connected Wonderfully With Every Section Of Our Society. I Pray For His Long And Healthy Life - PM pic.twitter.com/xL5KIynGTn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) October 1, 2018

Warm birthday greetings to the President of India Hon’ble Ram Nath Kovind Ji. I pray for your good health and prosperity. @rashtrapatibhvn #RamNathKovind — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 1, 2018

Warm greetings and my best wishes to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday. He is widely respected for his simplicity, clarity of thought and action and his concern for the poor and marginalised. I wish him a long and healthy life ahead. @rashtrapatibhvn — রাজনাথ সিংহ (@rajnathsingh) October 1, 2018

A very happy birthday to the President of India Hon’ble #RamNathKovind Ji. Wishing you good health and prosperity. @rashtrapatibhvn — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 1, 2018

West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee and sportstar Hima Das also poured in their wishes.

Conveying my respects and good wishes to Ram Nath Kovind ji (@rashtrapatibhvn) on his birthday — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 1, 2018

A very happy birthday to our honourable President of India Shri Ramnath Kovindji @rashtrapatibhvn #RamnathKovind pic.twitter.com/kWXMyxeEtt — Hima Das (@HimaDas8) October 1, 2018

Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, wished the President saying that Kovind’s dedication towards the nation is an inspiration, and politician Dr. Harsh Vardhan, too, extended his left a birthday note for him.

Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble President Shri #RamNathKovind ji. Your dedication towards the nation is an inspiration for us all. I pray for your good health and long life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 1, 2018

Warm birthday greetings to President #RamNathKovind ‘ji – the people’s president.Your sensitivity to the pulse of India makes it an asset to adorn the highest position of the nation&make it truly democratic Pray toAlmighty for your long &healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn, @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/37IEm6PLcp — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 1, 2018

President Kovind was the governor of Bihar until he was elected as the President of India in 2017. He became the first Indian president to carry out three consecutive state visits to Africa, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He toured Thailand, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom and the United States in his tenure as a Member of Parliament.

Born on October 1, 1945, he married wife Savita in 1974 and also has a son and a daughter.