Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

Divya Ramnani April 19 2019, 4.22 pm April 19 2019, 4.22 pm

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who served as a Congress’ spokesperson for almost 10 years, parted ways from the political party on April 18. Reason being, Congress reinstated workers who allegedly ‘misbehaved’ and ‘threatened’ her. She took to her Twitter account and expressed displeasure over the same. "Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across the board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," tweeted Chaturvedi on Wednesday.

Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate. https://t.co/CrVo1NAvz2 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 17, 2019

Priyanka announced her separation from the Congress party through a tweet, wherein she disclosed her official resignation letter. “In the last few weeks, certain things have convinced me that my services are not valued in the organization and that I have reached the end of the road. At the same time, I also feel that the more time I spend in the organization will be at the cost of my own self-respect and dignity," read an excerpt from her letter. She has also removed “INC spokesperson” from her Twitter bio.

I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days. I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey. pic.twitter.com/WhUYYlwHLj — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 19, 2019

Hours after her resignation, on April 19, Priyanka has now joined the Shiv Sena party. In a press conference organised by Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya, Priyanka confirmed the same saying, “I want to go back to my roots and work for the development of Mumbai and this is why I have joined the Shiv Sena. I want to be the champion for women empowerment and for the youth, and there is no better platform than Shiv Sena to accomplish my goals.”

Upon being asked if not getting a poll ticket was her reason to leave Congress, Priyanka revealed, “Yes, I had talked about getting a ticket to contest the polls, but not getting one is not the reason I left the party... I want to clarify that that is not the reason for leaving.” She added, “Let me give you an example... If a family member sexually assaults you in the house and you go to your mother and tell her what happened, and in turn get told that let us hush up the matter or there will be a controversy, what should one do? What should one do if your mother tells you to bury the issue?"

