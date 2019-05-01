Priyanka Gandhi receives severe backlash for this video of kids abusing PM Narendra Modi, watch here

The political environment all over the nation is currently quite intense, thanks to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. All the politicians are on their toes campaigning to win the elections. However, the biggest clash that everyone is closely following is that between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi too has officially jumped into politics by becoming the party's general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. She has joined Twitter too and is being quite active on the micro-blogging site. But a recent video of Priyanka Gandhi that has gone viral on Twitter is not proving good for her. She is receiving severe backlash for using kids to promote her party.
The video that has grabbed the attention of netizens has Priyanka smiling at kids as they scream slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The kids do make use of cuss words too and that is why Priyanka Gandhi is being trolled. Though in the video, she does ask kids to not make use of foul language, netizens (read chowkidars) are furious with her. It has been shared by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.
Rahul Gandhi is contesting elections from Amethi constituency and has Smriti Irani opposite him. The actor turned politician too had taken to her Twitter handle to react to this viral video. However, the video she shared was just half of the actual.
