Priyanka Gandhi receives severe backlash for this video of kids abusing PM Narendra Modi, watch here

Nikita Thakkar May 01 2019, 1.33 pm

The political environment all over the nation is currently quite intense, thanks to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. All the politicians are on their toes campaigning to win the elections. However, the biggest clash that everyone is closely following is that between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi too has officially jumped into politics by becoming the party's general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. She has joined Twitter too and is being quite active on the micro-blogging site. But a recent video of Priyanka Gandhi that has gone viral on Twitter is not proving good for her. She is receiving severe backlash for using kids to promote her party.

The video that has grabbed the attention of netizens has Priyanka smiling at kids as they scream slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The kids do make use of cuss words too and that is why Priyanka Gandhi is being trolled. Though in the video, she does ask kids to not make use of foul language, netizens (read chowkidars) are furious with her. It has been shared by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

Would you ever vote for a party which has third-rate leader like this? While her brother says sorry in SC for the same slogan. pic.twitter.com/DKVaJleXMc — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 30, 2019

Imagine! We have to hear @RahulGandhi call someone a chor?! The Congress completely represents an institution of lies, betrayal, treason & mass thievery! Shame on them all! He MUST be punished for his lack of respect and moral code! #CongressMuktBharat #RahulCitizenship — Vin Sinners (@vinsinners) April 30, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi training children to abuse the prime minister. What else is expected from this party that has fallen so low ? — Tathagata Saha (@tathagatas1996) April 30, 2019

Till 2014 where ever there is any political rally i have only heard Indra gandhi ke jai, rajiv gandhi ke jai ..... Since 2014 whenever there is any BJP rally i hear Bharat mata ke jai Vande matram. So proud moments. people need to realise this difference. — #MainBhiChowkidar Ruby (@RubyBaner) April 30, 2019

Sir, This is good for Modi ji. The more they throw insults at him, higher he'll fly. Only people supporting @INCIndia are those who have gotten used to making money using their corrupt nexus. — Rajesh A. Singh (@PerlOPython) April 30, 2019

Rahul Gandhi is contesting elections from Amethi constituency and has Smriti Irani opposite him. The actor turned politician too had taken to her Twitter handle to react to this viral video. However, the video she shared was just half of the actual.

Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone ???? https://t.co/T5sPyKtmbr — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2019

Result of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23.