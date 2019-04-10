image
  2. Politics
Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

Politics

Raihan and Miraya Vadra were at the forefront of the rally, supporting their mother, Priyanka.

Miraya VadrapoliticsPriyanka GandhiRahul GandhiRaihan VadraRobert Vadra
