Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

Almas Khateeb April 10 2019, 4.41 pm April 10 2019, 4.41 pm

The President of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi has taken to Amethi to file his nomination from, as the Lok Sabha Elections near us. In an impressive rally at Amethi, Rahul Gandhi was joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and extended family. Amethi has been a stronghold of the Gandhis. What caught our millennial attention is the fact that Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra's children were present at the rally. Rehan and Miraya Vadra were at the forefront of the rally, supporting their mother, Priyanka.

As the rally waded through a large crowd and the Gandhi-Vadra siblings were showered with flowers, Miraya Vadra was spotted standing next to her mother, while Rehan was standing between Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra. Though the kids were clicked taking selfies with their mom post the rally they haven’t yet been introduced to the world of Social Media. We’re sure there’s a strategy being prepared for that by someone, somewhere but right now as far as social media goes… they don’t exist.

Though little is known about the Vadra children it was reported that Miraya plays basketball from the state of Haryana. In 2016, she played at the 42nd Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship for boys and girls that was organised by the Basketball Federation of India in association with Pondicherry Basketball Association in Puducherry at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Miraya was born on 24th June 2002 in New Delhi. It is unclear where she went to school during her younger days; she was sent to the prestigious Welham Girl’s School, Dehradun during later.

Rehan joined the prestigious Doon school in Class VII, the school where his grandfather Rajiv Gandhi was once a student. His full name is Rehan Rajiv Gandhi and is a keen shooter. In 2015, he spent a night in Amethi, among villagers just like his uncle Rahul did before his induction into the Congress Party. Sometime in 2017, it was reported that he received a serious injury to one of his eyes after being hit by a ball during a spirited match with his school mates. He was then taken to the city’s LV Prasad Eye Hospital for a second opinion after being treated initially at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. “Yes, the Vadras were in our hospital for a couple of hours. A team of three doctors examined Rehan and treated him. However, there was no surgical procedure involved in the treatment. He will have to undergo follow-up treatment in Delhi,” quoted a hospital spokesperson told the media.

Rehan has shown interest in the workings of the parliament in the past when he visited the house to witness a debate between Smriti Irani and Prakash Jaiswal from the visitor’s gallery. The fifth generation of the Gandhis is finally making their presence felt.