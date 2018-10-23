Priyanka Gandhi's ‘missing’ posters take over Rae Bareli overnight

Hundreds of posters terming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra an emotional blackmailer were a common sight in Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency of her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

'Priyanka Vadra missing' posters put up by unidentified people in Raebareli pic.twitter.com/9wngdblKNt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2018

In a reference to her last-minute visits to Rae Bareli during consecutive polls and trying to pitch in for her mother by striking the emotional chord of the relationship of the Gandhis with the area, the posters also called her an emotional blackmailer. Ms Vadra has not bothered to reach out to the people in the Congress borough where she is seen as her mother's successor.

These posters have been covered on walls on major roads, markets, public places in Rae Bareli like Tripula square and Hardaspur. They questioned her absence after major train accidents, including at Harchandpur and the NTPC blast in Unchahar.

Congress leaders and workers have called the posters yet another dirty trick by opponents who were frightened by the comeback prospects of the Gandhis and the party to power in 2019 (after the Lok Sabha polls).

District Congress Chief VK Shukla said the party will give a befitting reply to such an insulting act. For now, they would ask the district administration to act against people involved in putting up the posters, Mr Shukla said.