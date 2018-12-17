Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh admitted to hospital to treat kidney stone

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Sunday. Amarinder will undergo a kidney stone removal procedure which has been troubling him for quite some time. Amarinder was admitted to PGI last week after he suffered a viral infection and complained about high blood pressure. Later, post the medical tests, he was diagnosed with kidney stones and will be operated for the same on Monday.

The 76-year-old Congress politician took to Twitter on Sunday and informed that he has been admitted to the PGI Chandigarh on Sunday evening for removal of kidney stone. He also informed that a simple laser procedure will be performed for removal of kidney stone and that he shall be returning to work by Tuesday.

Reportedly, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited the Chief Minister at his official residence to inquire about the latter's health on December 10. Earlier on November 28, Capt Amarinder Singh was admitted to the PGIMER after he developed a fever. He was kept in the hospital for the night and was discharged after completion of medical tests.

