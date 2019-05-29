Rahul Gandhi and his Pidi out on a drive; make for one hell of a picture

Ranjini Maitra May 29 2019, 2.44 pm May 29 2019, 2.44 pm

The post-election scene among the oppositions is pretty chaotic. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, after the UPA's nearly disastrous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, wants to step down as the party chief while his party isn't willing to let him go. But the best part about having a pet is that your doggo (or a cat, or whatever) will treat you the same, doesn't matter if you are becoming the Prime Minister OR trying to save your century-old party that's now crumbling down.

Such a huge preface is because we spotted Rahul out and about in Delhi, on Tuesday, but not alone. He is seen driving his car while his pet Pidi royally occupies the back seat. Pidi is plain excited to be clicked! The dog is beating the Delhi heat and the tongue is out, but what's stopping it from posing?

For anyone who does not remember, Rahul had faced a heavy dose of trolls after he introduced Pidi to us. It so happened that the Congress President was churning out powerful tweets on Demonetisation, AADHAR, and GST among others. Many of us wondered who was the man behind his social media accounts. Then, this happened.

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way 😎 than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2017

Agreed, though. Pidi is 'way cooler' than many, actually.

This soon encouraged a round of memes. But one can't deny that Rahul is indeed fond of little, dear Pidi!

Another time, he reportedly headed to Race Course at night to give his adopted desi dog a joyride wherein volunteers of an animal shelter spotted him. How nice is that?

Knowing that he is having quite a gruelling time politically, hope his times with Pidi will make up for it!