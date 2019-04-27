Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s camaraderie at the airport is too adorable for words, watch video

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 4.41 pm April 27 2019, 4.41 pm

The Lok Sabha Elections are underway and politicians from various political parties are campaigning through the length and breadth of the country. They have been at the receiving end of some great amount of support, be it from family, friends or their well-wishers. One such case is that of the Gandhi siblings – Rahul and Priyanka – who are out and about campaigning for their home-party, Congress. Amid all the hustle-bustle, we witnessed the other side of both Rahul and Priyanka as they shared a light-hearted moment at the Kanpur airport.

In a video shared by the official account of Congress on their YouTube channel, we came across what one refers to as a ‘rare’ and ‘precious’ moments of sibling conflict between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The clip had the Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, complaining about how his sister gets to travel in big helicopters, even if she has to travel nearby while he has to travel in ‘little’ helicopters, even though he has to travel for a longer hours.

Check out the video Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi here:

“Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive, long flights and I am going in a little helicopter. However, my sister is doing short flights but she is going on a big helicopter. But I love her,” said Rahul in the video with his arm wrapped around Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka's attempts to shush her brother's accusations down fell on deaf ears. Awww!

Check out the pictures of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi here:

Well, the Gandhi siblings don’t get enough time in each other’s company and that makes this meeting a little more special. After bumping into each other at the airport, the two headed towards different destinations in Uttar Pradesh.