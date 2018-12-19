Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra are enjoying the triple election win in chilly Shimla!

The five states poll in India held recently confirmed one thing that one should expect the unexpected from politics. With Congress winning in three states which are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the party’s president Rahul Gandhi was seen taking some time off from his busy schedule and going on a vacation. On Tuesday the meme man of 2018, Rahul Gandhi headed to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh with his sister Priyanka Vadra and her kids. We’ve got our hands on a few pictures of the brother-sister traveling to the chilly state and must say, what an awesome way to celebrate the victory.

Clad in a regular red t-shirt which he paired with a black puffer jacket, reportedly, Rahul Gandhi on his way to Himachal stopped his car midway in Solan to munch on some yummy food which included maggi noodles, snacks, and tea. The reports further said that Rahul also interacted with the local people and brother-sister duo also clicked pictures together. Rahul and Priyanka are said to be staying in Charabra, a small village in Shimla.

Reports also suggest that the two are staying at Wildflower Hall, Shimla as it is apparently the only five-star hotel in the area. A bit of research on the internet and we found out that the hotel has a very elite amenities. Right from a swimming pool with beautifully detailed mosaic floors and chandeliers, hillside gazebo to binge on foods and some lavish eateries, the hotel has a lot of stuff. The villa is a perfect pick amid the hills.

Well, a perfect spot to chill during Christmas.