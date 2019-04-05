Rahul Gandhi attends to injured journalist in Kerala, carries him to the ambulance

Ranjini Maitra April 05 2019, 11.02 pm April 05 2019, 11.02 pm

On Thursday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was in Kerala's Wayanad to file his nomination as well as to continue his campaign trails. Rahul was accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi, the fresh (official) Congress member who is actively participating in the party's pre-poll activities. However, chaos ensued when a barricade on the way of Rahul's roadshow broke and ended up injuring a couple of journalists who were covering the campaign. It was then that the Gandhis came forward to help.

Reportedly, three journalists faced minor injuries after the barricade broke, caused by a moving vehicle. A video of the injured journalists being taken into an ambulance is going viral. Both Rahul and Priyanka are seen helping carry the stretcher. Mentionably, this is the second time within a month that Rahul was seen coming forward to aid an unwell journalist. About a week back in Delhi, he helped an injured reporter reach the hospital.

In the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul will be contesting from both Wayanad and Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. This is being understood as an attempt to convey to the Southern foundation of Congress that they are just as crucial as their counterparts across the country. Wayanad, one of the most touted seats from Kerala, is also home to the state's largest tribal population.

“This is a message to the southern states that they are deeply valued and respected. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that he will represent Amethi but will also represent southern states as they are an important part of India’s way of life," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said.

Located in Kerala, Wayanad is also surrounded by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and hence perceived as a strategically placed seat.