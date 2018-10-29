Rahul Gandhi confuses Mizoram and Manipur, BJP is quick to take dig at him

The Indian National Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party are two of the biggest parties in the country who have, time and again, battled it out on every possible and available place. Digital space is the new battleground for the two who leave no chance to point out each other’s mistake. A similar incident happened on Monday when Rahul Gandhi made a minor mistake and BJP went all guns against him.
Talking about a Sainik School that opened its gates to girl students fifty years after its inception, Rahul mistook Mizoram for Manipur and wrote the post.
The Sainik school, the Congress President is talking about, is in Mizoram and not Manipur. However, later he realised his mistake and changed his post.
Looks like he was late in realising his mistake and it caught the attention of BJP’s head of Information and Technology in charge who blasted the Congress supremo for the mistake. He took to Twitter and called Rahul ignorant of the Northeast and its problems.
Well looks like ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the parties will not leave a single chance to take each other’s case and this is just the start.