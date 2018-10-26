Rahul Gandhi courts arrest while protesting CBI conflict, but he isn't the only one

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi accompanied other Congress workers were arrested for protesting outside the CBI headquarters under the pretext of CBI Chief Alok Verma being removed. Rahul, who voluntarily courted arrest was taken to Delhi's Lodhi Colony police station along with fellow workers.

The protest spirit, however, remained unattempted. “PM can run, he can hide but in the end, the truth will be revealed. Removing the CBI Director will not help. PM acted against the CBI director; it was an act out of panic,” he later said while leaving the police station.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi inside Lodhi Colony Police Station after being reportedly detained during #CBI protests. pic.twitter.com/l3hDq10Wv4 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018

Rahul isn't the only one to go by courting arrest, though. In Tamil Nadu, late Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi had courted arrest while protesting the opposition's agenda and were accompanied by thousands of DMK cadres and supporters. In Karnataka, a large court arrest joined by BS Yeddyurappa, former State unit president Pralhad Joshi along with a large number of followers happened after a padyatra of theirs was interrupted by the police. This year in September, thousands of Congress members had court-arrested as part of their Jail Bharao agitation.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, also heard removed CBI chief Alok Verma's petition. The probe should be over by two weeks and will be supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge.