Rahul Gandhi Sankalp Yatra: This video of Kantilal Bhuria is going viral and RG is involved

Rahul baba's Sankalp Yatra in Madhya Pradesh took him to Jhabua on 29th October, 2018 and got him into trouble almost immediately. The Congress President, while addressing the rally there, said that the serving Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son was named in the Panama papers. Chauhan, not one to take things lightly threatened to sue Gandhi over the statement considering it wasn’t his son but allegedly, Chattisgarh CM, Raman Singh's son whose name had surfaced in the infamous list. Gandhi later corrected himself by saying that he got confused because there were just so many scams in Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi wrongly naming Chauhan’s son, though, wasn’t the only goof-up of the event.

Another son was wrongly called out at the Jhabua rally and this time, it looks like, it was Rahul Baba himself. Senior Congress leader, Kantilal Bhuria, in his eagerness to introduce the party president, said, “Indira Gandhi Ji ka pota, Rahul Gandhi Ji ka beta…” Yes you read that right. You can watch that video here:

And while we can’t vouch for the authenticity of the video, it surely is going viral. These are days when PM Modi and Rahul are the superstar of Indian politics for different reasons, Bhuria clearly looks excited about his thirty seconds of fame and in his haste to make the most of it called Rahul, Rahul’s son. Haste, however, is an old friend of this Congress lawmaker who was booked by MP police for 'inaugurating' a government medical college in Ratlam, a day before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was scheduled to do it. Kantilal in his ‘haste’ to gain an edge in the upcoming Assembly elections reached the college with his supporters and a priest and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 11.