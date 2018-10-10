Rahul Gandhi shares Rajasthan dairies as campaign picks up steam

As 2019 approaches, political parties are leaving no stone unturned with the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi is currently in the state for the campaign. He is touring different parts of the state while meeting people and interacting with them.

Rahul took to Instagram to share the video and pictures of his Rajasthan tour from inside the bus. Have a look.

Looks like Rahul is having a good time on his trip to Rajasthan and the response from people is amazing as we see in the videos shared by Rahul.

On Tuesday, Rahul addressed public meetings in Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts. On Wednesday, he attended a meeting of the national executive of the Youth Congress in Jaipur before leaving for Bikaner for a Maha Sankalp public meeting.

On this trip, Rahul has been meeting young party workers. He even asked the Youth Congress to follow the party's ideology and work with dedication to strengthen our democracy.

The election commission had earlier announced single phase assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Telangana and two-phase polls for Chattisgarh. The counting for all the five states will be held on December 11. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat had announced in a Press conference earlier.