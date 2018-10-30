Rahul Gandhi turns ice cream man for this kid

Rahul Gandhi is busy campaigning for 2019 elections. But the politician knows how to take some time out for himself as well. For the uninitiated, Rahul loves ice cream and a couple of times, we have spotted him visiting ice cream parlors to chill post his rallies. Recently, he was spotted at an ice cream stall where he became an ice cream man for a kid.

Watch more such amazing videos on our Insta Stories https://t.co/C0Mr9TzMxd pic.twitter.com/EBpayBGMI9 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 29, 2018

The official Twitter handle of Congress posted a video in which we can see that Rahul is at an ice cream and before tasting the ice cream he offers it to a cute little kid who happily obliges. Well, isn’t that cute? Looks like Rahul is a favourite among kids already.

Not just ice cream, Rahul, who is currently in Indore, is enjoying a lot of cuisines out there. It is good to see the foodie side of Rahul.

In May this year, when Rahul was in Bengaluru, the Congress leader visited an ice cream parlor and also stated that he is looking forward to visit it again. Rahul’s love for ice cream seems to be unconditional.