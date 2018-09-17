Rahul Gandhi's birthday greeting to PM Modi is loaded with best wishes

Rahul Gandhi is known for his witty tweets. The Congress leader has tweeted a lot of things against PM Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party and has left no stone unturned to troll the PM. His recent tweet for PM Modi has surely surprised us. As Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday on September 17, Rahul took to Twitter to wish him.

Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always.@narendramodi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2018

Rahul has not trolled or attacked PM Modi. The birthday wish is quite simple and good. It was expected that Rahul would wish the PM in a sarcastic way. However, he has wished him good health and happiness.

We wish PM @narendramodi a Happy Birthday. — Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2018

Not just Rahul, even the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress wished Narendra Modi on his birthday. We are actually wondering what’s happening?

PM Modi took to Twitter to thank him. This sweet exchange between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi is surely something we don’t get to see often, especially on social media.

This reminds us that how, a few weeks ago, in Lok Sabha, during his speech, Rahul had hugged Narendra Modi and had also winked at him. More than his speech, it was his gesture towards PM Modi that had made it to the headlines.