Rahul Gandhi’s ‘personal trip’ included a chess match, topped with politics

After putting up a tough fight against the rival Bharatiya Janata Party and winning battles in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is ready to blow off some steam. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her children, RaGa is chilling in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Reports mentioned that the family had travelled to the hill station by road and will be seeing Priyanka’s house which is under-construction at Chharabra. Of course, the holidays are a time to laze around but Rahul decided it was a good idea to keep his cognitive skills sharpened.

At the Institute for Children with Special Abilities, RaGa interacted with some of the kids and shared a picture of himself playing chess with one of the attendees of the school. Both players looked pretty engrossed in the match and from the look of it, Rahul had already killed his opponent’s pawn. We think it was a pretty neat by the Congress top boss – taking a break, visiting an institute for children with special abilities and also checking out his family’s requirements. Three birds with one stone.

Rahul had informed that he was on “a personal visit to Himachal”, though a Times Now report claimed that he enquired about the political developments that were going around in that state. However, the Himachal Pradesh Congress president Sukhwinder Sukhu was quoted by the news outlet as saying: "I have no official information about Rahul's visit to Himachal."