Divya Ramnani July 03 2019, 7.22 pm July 03 2019, 7.22 pm

In a shocking turn of events, the Congress successor Rahul Gandhi, on July 3, stepped down as the party’s president. Taking to his social media accounts, Gandhi posted a lengthy letter and formally announced his decision stating that he is no longer the Congress president. This has come after Congress’ defeat at the recent Lok Sabha Elections, wherein they lost to Narendra Modi-led BJP by a huge margin. Ever since then, informal reports of Rahul Gandhi resigning were doing the rounds, however, there wasn’t any confirmation to it… until now.

This step taken by Rahul Gandhi has, undoubtedly, created a stir on social media. While a lot of fans expressed their disappointment over his resignation, we also came across some really funny memes. One of the users called it a big loss for Narendra Modi’s BJP, as Rahul Gandhi was their star campaigner. Another person posted a sad picture of BJP’s President Amit Shah and labelled it as his reaction to Gandhi’s resignation. Well, it’s hilarious considering that the BJP party will not have anyone to make fun of.

Have a look at some of the rib-tickling reactions to Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as the Congress President:

BJP workers after Rahul Gandhi 's resignation pic.twitter.com/az5IlLXh2Y — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) July 3, 2019

BJP's star campaigners #RahulGandhi has resigned. A big loss to BJP. pic.twitter.com/x98pCvbRug — Sneh Mishra (@SnehMishra16) July 3, 2019

Live scenes from BJP's HQ after #RahulGandhi quits as Congress president: pic.twitter.com/baeaTXhyvM — Keshav | केशव (@aryaKeshav) July 3, 2019

Current situation of Modi and Amit Shah.#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/GreImm6nXk — Karan Gupta (@GuptaKaran971) July 3, 2019

An excerpt from Rahul Gandhi’s 4-page-long note read, “As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President.” Gandhi further added that he is not the right person to nominate his replacement. He wrote, “Many of my colleagues suggested that I nominate the next Congress President. While it is important for someone new to lead our party, it would not be correct for me to select that person.”