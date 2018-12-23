Rahul Gandhi’s twitter game may have improved but he is getting trolled for his latest

Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s twitter game in the last few days has seen an upward graph, courtesy the recent win in the assembly election. But looks like Rahul Gandhi scored a self-goal when he tried to express his views on the recent verdict of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh. A day after a special CBI court cleared the names of all the 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, Rahul didn’t seem happy with it and spoke about it but by doing so, he also sparked debate and is getting trolled for the same.

Reportedly, on Friday a special CBI court stated that the witnesses and evidence were not satisfactory and substantial to prove conspiracy and murder in the case. Rahul took to Twitter and said, “NO ONE KILLED…Haren Pandya. Tulsiram Prajapati. Justice Loya. Prakash Thombre. Shrikant Khandalkar. Kauser Bi. Sohrabuddin Shiekh. THEY JUST DIED,” only to get trolled later.

Reacting to Rahul’s tweet, many questioned the Congress President over the killings during his party’s tenure.

NO ONE KILLED. 8,000 Sikhs. 1,40,000 innocent Tamil Civilians of Srilanka. They just died. — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) December 23, 2018

NO ONE KILLED 1948-1 Lac+ Hindus/Sikhs 1953-Dr S.P. Mukherjee 1965-Lalbahadur Shastri 1966-600+Sadhus(in Delhi) 1968-Pandit Deendayal 1980-Sanjay Gandhi 1984-4000+ Sikhs 1984-1600(approx)at Bhopal 1990-1500 Kashmiri Pandits 2000-Rajesh Pilot 2001-Madhab R.Scindia THEY JUST DIED — Prahlad K Sachdev (@pksachdev4777) December 23, 2018

No one did ... Bofors scam 2G scam Coal scam commonwealth scam Chooper scam Adarsh scam Vadra land scams1234... They just did..innocently by fake Gandhi's — Smita Panwar (@panwar_smita) December 22, 2018

No one massacred Sikhs in 1984, Gandhi family was not involved in it? — Er. Shivendra Mishra (@Techshapers) December 23, 2018

No one killed they died~ Lal bahdur shastri ji Shyama prasad mukhrjee ji Deen dayal upadhyay ji Sikshs in 1984 Rajive dixit — Tanmay Gupta (@TanmayG60822561) December 23, 2018

No one killed Netaji No one killed Shastri ji No one killed Madhav Rao Scindia No one killed Rajesh Pilot No one killed the Sikhs in 1984 List is too long. — राजा बाबू (@abhi_bpl78) December 22, 2018

The 22 acquitted in the case include 21 serving and retired police personnel from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh respectively. The trial, which lasted over a year, saw 210 witnesses depose, including 92 declared hostile.

Talking about the case, it made it to the national headlines as BJP national president Amit Shah, who was the Home Minister of Gujarat at the time of the gangster's encounter, was one of the accused before he was discharged from the case in 2014.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI which was investigating the case had claimed that Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kauser Bi and friend Tulsiram Prajapati were murdered by Gujarat police officers as part of a conspiracy for political and financial gains. They were pulled off a bus from Hyderabad to Sangli by the Gujarat police on November 22, 2005 and killed. Sohrabuddin Sheikh was shot near Ahmedabad by the police, who claimed he was working for terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and was planning to murder Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat.