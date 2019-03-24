Rahul Ram’s hilarious take on elections 2019: Time to choose who will screw us more!

The season of voting is here again! It’s our time to cast our vote and chose our leader ‘wisely.’ The upcoming Lok Sabha Elections will commence in the month of April. Several parties from across the country are campaigning their heart out, for all the obvious reasons. While the politicians are busy in their campaigns, we got our hands on a hilarious satire on elections. It is a joint collaboration between Rahul Ram, Varun Grover and Sanjay Rajoura.

Their song titled ‘Chunaav Ka Mahina,’ is all about the elections and the mess surrounding it. From Modi’s Pappu remarks for Rahul Gandhi to Gandhi’s Chowkidaar remarks on Modi, it had a special mention for all! A part of that song was, “Chunav ka Mahina hai machgaya shor, fir aaya hai time to choose, who will screw us more. Koi bale Pappu, koi Chowkidaar chor, aagaya hai time to choose, who will screw us more. Mamta ji, Maya, Pawar, sabka hai sapna, PM ke kursi pe naam ho apna. Soniya, Mulayam ka bhi toh hai sapna, PM ki kursi pe munna ho apna. Aur Advani ji roye, in a corner alone, fir aagaya hai time to choose, who will screw us more.” LOL! Just like the audiences present in the theatre, we too were left in splits.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. So, brace yourselves!