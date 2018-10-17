Railway Minister Piyush Goyal goes gaga over Mumbai local garba session

The festival season of Navratri is going on and we all know that the whole country enjoys doing garba (a dance form done during Navratri). We won’t be wrong if we say that it is one of the easiest dance forms, so that’s why it attracts a lot of people. Recently, a bunch of women showed off their garba skills in a train and that grabbed the attention of our Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He took to Twitter to share the video with his followers.

Now this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide! pic.twitter.com/mM0fTfk89F — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) October 17, 2018

In the video, we can see that all the women are enjoying doing garba on the song Kamariya from the movie Mitron. Even though the train is moving, these women without any inhibitions are doing garba. Goyal in his tweet has mentioned that this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide and we quite agree with him. The video also reminds us of the famous Govinda song, ‘It happens only in India’.

At @aaisvpiairport, passengers were welcomed with a Garba flash mob. The staff of every airline participated in the Garba, at both International and Domestic terminals of the SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/43pYIfEF19 — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) October 16, 2018

On Tuesday, Ahmedabad airport staff performed Garba at the airport to welcome the passengers. Airport Authority of India had posted the video of the same on Twitter. Well, we must say it was a well-choreographed performance by the staff.

Looking at these videos of people performing garba, we can say that the festival has taken over the country.