image
Saturday, December 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rajinikanth joins the bandwagon of political leaders with their own television channels

Politics

Rajinikanth joins the bandwagon of political leaders with their own television channels

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 22 2018, 11.51 am
back
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra KazhakamDMKJ JayalalithaKamal HaasanM KarunanidhiMakkal Needhi MaiampoliticsRajinikanthVaikoViduthalai Chiruthaigal KatchiVijayakanth
nextMichelle Obama’s $4,000 boots scream FASHION!
ALSO READ

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta to deal with this pressing social issue?

2.0 beats Baaghi 2 and Race 3, becomes the most searched movie of 2018

Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta has a fan girl moment with Rajinikanth