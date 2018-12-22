Rajinikanth joins the bandwagon of political leaders with their own television channels

Superstar Rajinikanth seems to be taking his political career very seriously as after dominating the silver screen for decades, Thalaiva is all set to make his presence felt in politics. What can be called as a move to strengthen his political grip in Tamil Nadu, the 68-year-old politician-turned-actor is all set to launch his own television news channel and two other channels. While last year around the same time, Rajinikanth had announced his decision to join politics, his move to launch his own channel is seen as a medium to reach out to the common people.

Reportedly, the process of registering the channel has already begun in full swing and Rajini’s channels will join the long list of already crowded Tamil political channels. The names in consideration of these channels are Rajini TV, Superstar TV, and Thalaivar TV respectively. Rajini’s team is in the process of taking steps to get trademark protection for all three channels and accordingly, the actor has applied for securing trademarks for the three names under the guidance of VM Sudhakar, a close friend of Rajinikanth.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Trademarks, Rajinikanth has given his thumbs up to use his name and other details on the channel. “I, R Rajinikanth have no objection to use my name, photo on the logo and label. I request the registrar to process the application to the next level,” reads the letter signed by him.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam, the party of the late chief minister J Jayalalitha also had announced earlier this year the names and emblem of four television channels. While the general entertainment channel will be called J TV, there will be three channels focused on music (MusicJ), Movies (MoviesJ) and News (NewsJ). The first ones to enter the television business from the political background were the nephews of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi who started Sun TV. It was followed by J Jayalalithaa’s Jaya TV. AIADMK also has its newspaper News J.

Other political leaders like Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has his channel Makkal TV, Vijayakanth’s DMDK has his channel Captain TV, Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) of Thirumavalavan had launched his channel christened Velicham TV and MDMK leader Vaiko has Mathimugam TV respectively.

It will be interesting to see that if Rajini’s filmy and political rival, Kamal Haasan, who launched his Makkal Needhi Maiam party, takes some cues and comes up with his own channel or not.