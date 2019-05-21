Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi pour in their tributes

Darshana Devi May 21 2019, 2.20 pm May 21 2019, 2.20 pm

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi served as the country’s sixth prime minister from 1984 to 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, the late politician was also a recipient of Bharat Ratna and had represented Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. He was also the youngest Prime Minister of India. As it is his 28th death anniversary, tributes have been pouring in on social media. Among all, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were the first ones to post heartfelt notes, in remembrance of their father.

Rahul Gandhi shared a collage of his late father and a picture of himself and called the former ‘gentle, loving, kind and affectionate’. He also added that his father taught him to love and respect everyone and ‘to never hate’. On the other hand, the newest entrant in politics Priyanka Gandhi dug out an old greyscale picture of her giving her father a warm hug when she was a kid. As part of her caption, she posted a famous poem written by Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivanshrai Bachchan.

Take a look at Rahul Gandhi’s tweet here:

My father was gentle, loving, kind & affectionate. He taught me to love & respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive. I miss him. On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude.#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/sYPGu5jGFC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2019

Here’s Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet:

You will always be my hero. pic.twitter.com/LYPciCD234 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 21, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, paid tribute early in the morning.

Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, to mark the occasion, Congress is said to hold commemorative programmes to bring Gandhi’s contribution to the country under the light. A statement issued by the party said, “The youth and coming generations of the nation need to know the unparalleled and unique contributions made by the former PM. In this context, the party has decided to observe the death anniversary for highlighting the vision and mission of one of the most venerated political figures the country has ever produced."

Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally on May 21, 1991. The particular day is observed every year as Anti-Terrorism Day.