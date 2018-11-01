Rajyavardhan Rathore slams minister for flinging kits at athletes

On Wednesday, Karnataka revenue minister RV Deshpande found himself in the middle of a controversy after a video of him throwing sports kits at athletes from a stage went viral. He was criticized for his move on social media and now sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore too is slamming the minister for his actions.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter and retweeted the video shared by BJP Karnataka handle and called it ‘unacceptable behavior’.

Absolutely unacceptable behavior! Mr Deshpande, please do not undermine the dignity of those athletes or your position. https://t.co/mYAdP2Zfv5 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 1, 2018

The episode took place at an event which was organized to honour the sportspersons in Karwar's Haliyal. At the event, Deshpande was seen standing on the stage and throwing the kits, packed in plastic covers, at athletes. One must remember that these are athletes who had earned glories at the national, state and district levels. RV Deshpande’s act was caught on camera and was later widely circulated on social media.

Karnataka and its ministers seem to be in infamous for throwing things at people. Earlier in August, another minister from the state, HD Revanna, was caught on camera throwing biscuits at the flood victims in a relief camp in Hassan district and he too had faced the criticism for his actions.