Ram's kadam falter yet again! BJP MLA tweets Sonali Bendre is no more

Not a day passes by when the tongues of our lawmakers don't fall loose. And of late, the ruling party's ministers are giving us more than enough reasons to squirm in our seats. Remember Ram Kadam? Yes, the same one who is BJP's minister from Ghatkopar in Mumbai. The same person who at a Dahi Handi event went on to proclaim that he would kidnap a woman and bring her for a man if he wants to marry her, consent or no consent. This time, he has gone a step ahead. Kadam tweeted that Sonali Bendre has passed away, and paid a tribute to her via a message.

However, on being trolled for his loose statement that he made, he quickly deleted the tweet and put another one stating that it was a rumour and he wishes Sonali a speedy recovery.

This does leave one with a few thoughts. Are these the kind of leaders in whose hands we want our country's future? Are these the people who can find effective solutions for all the problems of the common citizens? Clearly not. A person who says that he would gladly kidnap women or who posts about the demise of a celeb without researching, can he be trusted with such high candidatures? Well, we can only pose the questions and hope that the ones in power would pay heed to it. For now, it is extremely disappointing. Sonali being a woman who is braving this fight against cancer with a smile on her face, one day at a time, she certainly does not deserve such remarks.