image
Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
Rape victim claims MLA Deepak Kesarkar asked her ‘What’s your worth’

Politics

Rape victim claims MLA Deepak Kesarkar asked her ‘What’s your worth’

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 11 2018, 3.35 pm
back
Maharashtra’s Minister of State for HomeMLA Deepak KesarkarnewsOtherspoliticsRape Victim
nextMelania Trump states #MeToo accusers need evidence, an attempt to save hubby?
ALSO READ

Police claim Nishant Aggarwal’s casual internet behaviour made him a ISI target

The Quint founder Raghav Bahl's Noida home raided by taxmen

Radhe Maa on #MeToo: Classic case of ‘no comments’ gone wrong