Rape victim claims MLA Deepak Kesarkar asked her ‘What’s your worth’

When a citizen of a country goes for help to a government official, he or she would expect to be treated with respect and grievances being heard. But that didn’t happen when a rape victim went to Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar. A woman, who was ganged raped, claims that when she went for justice to Kesarkar, the minister spoke to her in an inappropriate language.

According to PTI, the woman met the minister to complain that there’s no action taken against the culprits who allegedly gang raped her and her daughter. On Monday, she filed a police complaint at the Marine Drive police station in South Mumbai against Shiv Sena leader Kesarkar.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that when she met the minister in his Mantralaya office he yelled at her saying, “What’s your worth, dont talk much.”

However, Kesarkar has denied all the allegations and said that he gave the woman a very cordial treatment. The minister said, “I have made all efforts to ensure justice is done to the victim (of the gang rape). There were 20-25 visitors in my office when she met me. They all saw what happened. So there is no truth in her claims that I used inappropriate language.”

The woman alleges that after being drugged she and her daughter were gang raped in May 2017 in Kalyan by seven men. She accused the police of filing a complaint against just one man and not taking any action against others.