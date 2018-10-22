Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Riva is the latest addition to Karni Sena

Karni Sena, a group of people belonging to Kshatriya-Rajput community who are very much active in Gujarat and Rajasthan, is once again in the news. After leading violent protests against Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s film Padmaavat, the party on Friday elected all-rounder cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Riva Jadeja as the head of its women’s wing in Gujarat state.

While addressing a press conference in Rajkot, the newly elected member of the Karni Sena, Riva thanked the party’s in-charge for Sausrahtra, JP Jadeja and chief of Jamnagar city unit, Ritaba Jadeja for considering her name for the candidature.

Emphasising on women’s rights, Riva said, “My first goal would be to empower women to the level that they can fend for themselves, take care of themselves and defend themselves when men are not around and fight off any threats from perverted minds. This is my prime goal as I have personally been through such an experience.” Well, for the uniniatied, Miss Jadeja by making this statement referred to the incident wherein a cop slapped her after her car banged into his bike in May this year.

Riva also said that she took up the position after consulting and with full support from his husband Ravindra Jadeja. "I had told him that it was for our community. I told him that if I can set an example, it would be for the good of our community only. And his response was that if I wanted and believed that I could do something for the community, I should go ahead. I have his full support," she added.

All we can say is that may you always make the right decisions, Riva.