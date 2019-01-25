Republic Day 2019: Will PM Narendra Modi repeat his signature turban?

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

Agree with us or not, politicians are stylish in their own way. You may not see a lady parliamentarian wearing a slit gown or expect a political leader make a wacky style statement. However, it's not at all wrong for politicians to look out-of-the-box, but at the same time with great power comes great responsibility and of course lot of protocols. India is soon to celebrate its 70th Republic Day on Saturday January 26, 2019 and must say that the whole country will be soaked into the patriotic fever. All we will see on our TV sets is desh-bhakti songs, politicians taking a stroll and greeting fans at Rajpath Delhi and much more. But one leader we are rooting for is PM Narendra Modi. Why do we say so? Read on…

Remember how Narendra Modi has this unique style for the Republic Day which includes a sober looking bandhgala kurta/jacket which he teams up with his broad smile and a desi TURBAN. Yep, Modi knows the fact that one stylish accessory he can add to his rather plain and simple ensemble is a turban. Right from a bright bandhni turban to even opting for a pink toned turban, our PM is not less stylish. Have a look at few instances:

Having a staple fashion statement during auspicious occasions is not at all bad, and all we are waiting to see which colour turban does Modi choose for this year's Republic Day. Well, you never know he may also give the turban addition a miss or he may not...

Picture Courtesy: Twitter