Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza support Rahul Gandhi as PM Modi calls his father 'Corrupt No 1'

Nikita Thakkar May 06 2019, 6.59 pm May 06 2019, 6.59 pm

Politics is getting dirty, not that it was ever clean but with the nation in the think of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, it is getting nastier. Rallies, speeches and attacks; the political environment in the country is tense. The latest stroke of words has come from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time he targeted Rajiv Gandhi. At a rally in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi targetted the Gandhi family and called Rahul Gandhi's father 'Bhrashtachari No:1' (Corrupt No:1). Bashing Rahul in context of the Rafale deal, Modi said, "Your father was termed ‘Mr. Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No:1." He was apparently referring to Bofors scam. The President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, then took to Twitter to address this comment.

Check out what Rahul Gandhi wrote:

Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug. Rahul — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2019

Meanwhile, our celebs are also not in the mood to lie low this Election season. Quite a few stars, who are politically sound, took to social media to support Rahul Gandhi on this matter. Stars like Gauahar Khan, Vishal Dadlani (an ardent supporter of AAP for years), Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha and more lauded Rahul for his sophisticated stance.

Check out their tweets below:

Huge respect for u !!! Your father late #RajivGandhiji was a dignified n loved prime minister!! It’s easy to be complexed by his stature !!the way you look past , is evidence of you knowing that fact !! Your grace is what shines through !! #morePower to you !! @RahulGandhi https://t.co/qDKyiv6HCQ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) May 5, 2019

Classy response. Appreciate it among all the mud slinging ... https://t.co/vnFqgb2cbw — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 5, 2019

Voters should ask, why does Narendra Modi constantly want people to think, talk and discuss Rajiv Gandhi's governance, Nehru's Governance, Indira Gandhi's governance, Manmohan Singh's governance BUT not Narendra Modi's governance. — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) May 5, 2019

I don’t think India has witnessed a more vicious campaign against an individual in politics than the one that was launched and sustained against #RahulGandhi. My biggest take away from this article is his fortitude, gravitas and humility. https://t.co/2arJkXXEjc — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 6, 2019

This comment is NOT a political comment. It’s purely a response as human being. I’ve witnessed an individual attacked persistently and in the face of the attack that human being has displayed incredible strength of character. #RahulGandhi — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 6, 2019

Post Narendra Modi's comment, the Uttar Pradesh wing of Congress wrote to the Election Commission stating that PM violed the code of conduct. "The statement by Prime Minister is not only the violation of Model Code of Conduct but also an insult of Bharat Ratna awardee martyr. Hence, we appeal the EC to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by barring him from speaking at public rallies," a part of the statement from the Congress read.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will come to an end on May 19 with results being announced on May 23.