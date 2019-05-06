Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza support Rahul Gandhi as PM Modi calls his father 'Corrupt No 1'

Politics is getting dirty, not that it was ever clean but with the nation in the think of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, it is getting nastier. Rallies, speeches and attacks; the political environment in the country is tense. The latest stroke of words has come from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time he targeted Rajiv Gandhi. At a rally in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi targetted the Gandhi family and called Rahul Gandhi's father 'Bhrashtachari No:1' (Corrupt No:1). Bashing Rahul in context of the Rafale deal, Modi said, "Your father was termed ‘Mr. Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No:1." He was apparently referring to Bofors scam. The President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, then took to Twitter to address this comment.
Meanwhile, our celebs are also not in the mood to lie low this Election season. Quite a few stars, who are politically sound, took to social media to support Rahul Gandhi on this matter. Stars like Gauahar Khan, Vishal Dadlani (an ardent supporter of AAP for years), Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha and more lauded Rahul for his sophisticated stance.
Post Narendra Modi's comment, the Uttar Pradesh wing of Congress wrote to the Election Commission stating that PM violed the code of conduct. "The statement by Prime Minister is not only the violation of Model Code of Conduct but also an insult of Bharat Ratna awardee martyr. Hence, we appeal the EC to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by barring him from speaking at public rallies," a part of the statement from the Congress read.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will come to an end on May 19 with results being announced on May 23.