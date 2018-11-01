Russian president Vladimir Putin now has a condom to his name

Vladimir Putin. Tough, manly, aggressive… If the memes, jokes and the propaganda around the man didn’t already make it clear, this description certainly will. “The world's manliest leader finally has his own condom. You'll never be as tough as him, but you can use this specially designed Putin condom,” read the caption on the product’s official website, Say It With a Condom. We couldn’t describe it better even if we tried!

Starting at $3.99 a piece, the Vladimir Putin condom is up for sale. The Russian president is the target of many jokes but if you really, really wanna show some love, this is as close as it gets. We did a little search online for more of these gems and the internet didn’t disappoint. Turns out, there are a few of these babies doing the rounds.

We’re not sure if Putin knows about these condoms but it certainly seems like people are up and about flaunting their love for the prez in their own way.

On the other hand, the comic image of Putin on the cover of a condom could also be a sign of protest or a snarky comeback. Back in 2015, condoms were added to a list of imported items that the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry planned to ban. According to Moscow Times, former chief sanitary doctor, Gennady Onishchenko, said that the proposed restrictions had “nothing to do with health,” but “will simply make one more disciplined, more strict and discriminating in choosing partners, and maybe will do a favour to our society in respect to solving demographic problems”.

Whatever it is, Putin condoms are a thing, and if you’re about to do the deed, let no less than a president be your guide.