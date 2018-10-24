Sabarimala row: Divya Spandana bashes Smriti Irani’s disturbing sanitary pad comment

When Union Minister Smriti Irani made a comment on the Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala Temple case, little had she expected it to snowball into a controversy. For those who don’t know, she had said, "I am nobody to speak against the Supreme Court verdict as I am a serving Cabinet minister. But just plain common sense is that would you carry a napkin seeped with menstrual blood and walk into a friend's house? You would not. And would you think it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of God? That is the difference. I have the right to pray, but no right to desecrate. That is the difference we need to recognise and respect.”

Well, her statement didn’t’ go down well with the audience and she drew a lot of flak for the same on social media. Now, Divya Spandana aka Ramya, the social media in-charge of Congress has slammed Irani for her comment.

Nothing that comes out of the vagina is to be ashamed of. Can’t say the same about the mouth. https://t.co/vAuTrJ9lsr — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) October 23, 2018

Irani is yet to get back on this tweet, but she has been defending her statement on Twitter with a series of tweets. She calls it a propaganda that uses her as a bait. Earlier, she termed it as a “fake news” and then, she went on to defend the same very statement by speaking of how her community doesn’t allow her to enter a fire temple to pray.