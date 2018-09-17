SAD to Navjot Singh Sidhu: Never say dye

Prem Singh Chandumajra, a senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has lashed out at Congress leader and former Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying that the former cricketer plentifully shows disrespect to his own religion as he doesn't follow rituals.

"A patit (apostate) like Navjot Singh Sidhu regularly disrespects his religion by trimming and dying his beard and performing religious rituals forbidden in Sikhism. He has the audacity to approach the sacred Shri Akal Takht Sahib to vent his hatred against practising Sikhs (Badals)," Chandumarja said.

The reaction comes a day after Sidhu requested the Akal Takht (one of the five takhts) to excommunicate former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal from the faith of Sikhism. This is in pertinence with the 2015 Bargari Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case. In August, in a report filed by retired justice Ranjit Singh, Prakash Singh was indicted.

Punjab former CM Parkash Singh Badal indicted in the Justice Ranjit Singh (Retd) Commission Report tabled in Punjab assembly today on 2015 case of Bargari Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege & Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing that followed it. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/0rLTgUq5tJ — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2018

“It’s clear that Parkash Singh Badal wasn’t only in touch with district administration, but was in touch with the DGP as well. He was quite aware of the situation developing at Kotkapura and also about the proposed action by the police,” the report stated, emphasising that the former CM was well aware of the situation and also about the police's decision of firing which eventually led to the death of two people.

"First follow the tenets of Sikhism yourself and maintain a proper Sikh saroop (character) before you even begin to talk about the religion. Stop trimming and dying your beard," Chandmurja further added.