Sambit Patra wants to know all about Rahul Gandhi's gotra!

Upon Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has called out to him, asking which gotra he belongs to. This is in relation to the controversy that was irked after Gandhi visited Gujarat's Somnath temple and his name was allegedly registered as a non-Hindu visitor.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while addressing a press conference, later called Gandhi a 'Janeu (a scared thread) Dhari' Hindu. The Congress also tweeted, clarifying that the temple had only one register.

"Rahul Gandhi wears a janeu (sacred thread). We want to ask him - he is going to Ujjain - what kind of 'Jenau Dhari' are you? What is your gotra," Sambit Patra asked at an event in Indore on Monday.

Gandhi's visits to temples almost never fail to fuel some controversy or the other. Last year during election campaigns in Gujarat, he visited Somnath temple, therefore being criticized by BJP. "Main Shiv ka bhakt hoon, sachaai mein believe karta hoon. BJP jo bhi bole main apni sachaai mein believe karta hu (I am a devotee of Shiv. The BJP may say anything, but I will remain honest.)," he had said, reacting to the controversy.