Samvedna: Relive Atal Bihari Bajpayee's magical creation featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Former Prime Minister of India and BJP co-founder Atal Bihari Vajpayee left for his heavenly abode on Thursday. While he was, is and will be deeply regarded for being a visionary politician, many do not know that he was a true artist at heart.

We just came across a video released in 2013. Directed by Yash Chopra, the ghazal titled Kya Khoya Kya Paya was crooned by late maestro Jagjit Singh. What is a lesser known fact is, it was a musical adaptation of Vajpayee's poem with the same name. Singh not only sung but also composed the music. The album was titled Samvedna.

The song is remembered for bringing together some of the most talented names. Singh's soulful voice or Vajpayee's heartfelt phrases are not the only elements that make it cherish-worthy. The video featured Shah Rukh Khan and had Amitabh Bachchan narrating the preface. Not many can make such a collaboration possible. But then, it was Yash Chopra!

Before Vajpayee was appointed as the political secretary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, he used to be a journalist. An accomplished writer, he held to his credit several books including Meri Ekyavan Kavitayen, Na Dainyam Na Palayanam and Atal Udgar.

With his demise, Indian politics has pretty much lost its poetry.