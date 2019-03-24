Sapna Chaudhary clarifies the controversy about her photo with Priyanka Vadra

After Mahesh Pathak was named from the Mathura seat of the Congress party, rumours that Sapna Chaudhary was going to be given that seat started to fade out. It was initially speculated that the dancing singer from Haryana would be contesting against BJP's Hema Malini in Mathura, where the Jats dominate the region. The reason for this speculation was a photo of Sapna Chaudhary and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (general secretary of the AICC in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh) started to go viral.

"I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I am not going to campaign for any political party," said Sapna Chaudhary in a press conference. However, the public remains confused about Chaudhary's political advents as Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar welcomed her to the party in a tweet. This photo remains to be verified by Sapna, herself.

However, a photo of a Congress Membership Form with Sapna Chaudhary's name and signature tells another story. The fee receipt is also attached. Here's a copy of the same obtained by ANI:

Picture of Congress Membership Form with Sapna Chaudhary's name and signature on it and fee receipt from yesterday. Today, Haryanavi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary has claimed that her pictures are old and she is not a part of any political party. pic.twitter.com/6kCUGlWvE3 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

Narendra Rathi (in pic 1 from yesterday with Sapna Chaudhary), UP Congress Secretary: Sapna Chaudhary came and filled the membership form herself, her signature is on it. Her sister also joined the party yesterday, we have both of their forms. pic.twitter.com/tKIh0eWLxU — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

Sapna Chaudhary, 28, is a native of Rohtak in Haryana. She shot into the limelight with her dance on popular a Haryanvi song - Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Her fame then propelled as she participated in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss, a reality show currently hosted by Salman Khan. Chaudhary made her Bollywood debut with an item number — Hatt Ja Tau in the movie Veerey ki Wedding.